Sunbury textile mill being closed by Glen Raven

SUNBURY – A long-time Sunbury manufacturing plant is closing for good. In a release Thursday, Glen Raven, which operates the former Sunbury Textile Mill, says it will permanently close its Sunbury producing facility due to its economic impact from the pandemic.

Glen Raven says the facility will operate into August. Glen Raven says its grateful for the hard work and dedication of the Sunbury team through the years and is committed to supporting them through this transition.

According to historic accounts, Sunbury Textile Mills was founded in 1954. It was purchased from the Susquehanna Silk Mills, a silk manufacturer which dates back to 1890 and has had hundreds of employees over the century.