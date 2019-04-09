Sunbury taking steps toward obtaining a new police station

SUNBURY – More steps have been taken to find a long awaited new location for the Sunbury Police station. Monday night, City Administrator Jody Ocker told WKOK city officials will soon be ready to consider asking a commercial realtor what commercial properties are available for the new station.

Ocker tells WKOK the committee now has a list of criteria to consider for the police department, including an estimation of square footage needed for different aspects of the department. This criteria includes room required for the patrol room, evidence, and locker rooms.

“So now that we have that squared up, now we can start looking at properties to see how well they’ll meet our needs, and whether it will be an existing building that we can renovate, or whether it has to be a plot of land that we have to build on,” she said.

Ms. Ocker tells WKOK she hopes they will have a decision either on a building or on a plot of land in six months. She says that funding for the new station will come from the city applying for a loan, as well as applying for grants that help support the project.