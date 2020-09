SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury has taken out a loan over $1 million for its new police station project, but it shouldn’t be a financial burden. City Treasurer Kevin Troup says the city has secured a $1.125 million loan from Northumberland National Bank.

He says the city will begin making yearly payments for up to 30 years beginning in 2022. The good news is other city debt should be mostly paid off by then, according to Troup. He says the city is also hoping to get grants to offset the cost.