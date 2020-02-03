Sunbury submitted wrong files to recovery service, leading to delinquent notices

SUNBURY – No need to panic if you’re a Sunbury resident who received a delinquent tax notice recently…City officials tell us it was an error from the treasurer’s office led to the notices being sent out. City Treasurer Kevin Troup tells us when his office filed its delinquent individuals, the file downloaded every taxpayer, which was then sent to StateWide Tax Recovery Inc.

Troup says he apologizes for the error and assures residents the notices will have no effect on their credit rating. Troup says residents who paid city taxes will be receiving a bright green card in the mail saying to disregard the notice. Anyone with concerns can call the treasurer’s office at 570-286-4588.