Report: Sunbury incident has man critical after head stabbing

SUNBURY – It was a stabbing that closed the 600-700 blocks of Edison Avenue and other surrounding roads in Sunbury early Sunday morning….now a Sunbury man is in critical condition. A Geisinger nursing supervisor tells us Timothy Moultrie is in critical condition as of around 2 p.m. Sunday. The Daily Item reports Moultrie was stabbed in the head and chest during the incident.

We last told you the incident was first reported around 3 a.m. The Daily Item says it was then when Subury Police found Moultrie critically hurt on a front porch. According to The Daily Item, officers say Moultrie told them he was stabbed by his sister. The Daily Item says two women were taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation and the area of it has been secured by police.