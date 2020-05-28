Sunbury River Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

SUNBURY – A major summer event in the Valley and fundraiser for Sunbury Revitalization Inc. has been cancelled due to the pandemic. In a release Thursday, SRI announces this year’s Sunbury River Festival has been cancelled. SRI Executive Director Derrick Backer says given Governor Tom Wolf’s latest guidance on dining and professional sports in the green phase, SRI decided to cancel the event.

Wednesday, the governor said any gathering for a planned or spontaneous event of greater than 250 people is prohibited, including festivals.

Instead, SRI will hold a smaller event that will appeal to Sunbury citizens and promote Sunbury businesses. SRI says it will monitor guidelines for proper planning of this smaller event.

SRI says the Hill Neighborhood Council has also cancelled its Hill Night Out. Instead, a hill work party will take place July 17 and 18 to help residents with outdoor beautification projects.