Sunbury receives $1 million state grant for flooding

HARRISBURG – Maybe the Reagan Street underpass in Sunbury won’t flood in the future… The City of Sunbury has received a $1 million state grant to address ongoing flooding issues on busy Reagan Street.

Reagan Street underpass floods during heavy rain and this project will replace the current 15” combined stormwater/sewer line with a new 48” line. That will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan Street. Sunbury councilman Jim Eister and the city Municipal Authority devised the solution and applied for the funding.

The offices of Senator John Gordner (R-27) and State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury), SEDA –COG and DCED announced Sunbury received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant.