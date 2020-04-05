Sunbury police break up gatherings, asking compliance with stay-at-home order



SUNBURY – Sunbury Police say they’ve begun enforcing Governor Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order that was announced earlier this week. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says officers have had to break up some gatherings around the city. He says its mostly been children playing sports in large groups, but one other party was also broken up recently.

Hare says so far there have been no incidents when breaking up gatherings, and residents are complying when officers explain the situation. Hare is asking all city residents to comply with the governor’s order, and more importantly, parents need to watch their children to make sure they are complying as well.