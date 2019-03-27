Sunbury Police: Be on lookout for man missing for past two weeks

SUNBURY – For the past two weeks, a Sunbury man has been missing and now Sunbury Police are investigating. Sunbury officers tell us 34-year-old Jeff Gable of North Front Street was last seen March 13 when he left his home for an unknown destination.

Police say Gable has been entered into the National Crime Information Computer as a missing person. Officers say Gable likes to go camping and hiking. No clothing description was able to be obtained except he might be wearing an American flag beanie hat.

Gable is described to be 5-foot-11, and 130-140 lbs, with brown eyes, brown hair and a light skin tone. His photo is also posted at WKOK.com. Anyone with information is asked to call Sunbury Police or Northumberland County Communications at 570-988-4539.