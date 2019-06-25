Sunbury PD getting two more full-time officers

SUNBURY – A slow turn around continues for Sunbury PD. Monday night, Sunbury City Council added two more full-time officers to what the mayor says is a ‘new-look police force.’ Mayor Kurt Karlovich tells WKOK Aaron Doyle was hired at the probationary salary of $42,000 and will start July 8. Trey Kurtz was hired at a “patrolman two” salary at over $49,000 and will start July 22.

Karlovich says both officers will have a one-year probation period. Sunbury Police Department now has eight full-time officers, but will drop to seven at the end of the month, due to one of its officers retiring. Karlovich says the city has been working diligently on rebuilding its police numbers. He says the city will be holding another police testing cycle this summer.

Karlovich also says the city is still accepting applications for its police chief opening. He says he doesn’t believe the city has received any more applicants since recently extending its application deadline. As for a new police station, Karlovich tells us council is still researching different options.