New Sunbury police officer Terry Ketchem sworn in, praises SPD

SUNBURY- Sunbury’s newest full time police officer has officially been sworn in. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Officer Terry Ketchem took the oath of office and afterward told WKOK he’s glad to be on board the city’s police force.

He said he chose to work for the Sunbury police force after speaking with Officer in Charge Brad Hare and Corporal Travis Bremigen about their policies, procedures, and the way the department is run as a whole.

He said he is impressed with what police do for the community to improve the quality of living, and the welcome visitors who come to Sunbury, “After speaking with them, I felt like this would be a great opportunity for me to come and work for the people of the city of Sunbury and also the department. The department is under great leadership. It has the support of the mayor and the city council which is not very common across many municipalities.”

Officer Ketchem was hired on September 23 and started as a full time police officer on October 7.