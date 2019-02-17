Sunbury New Year’s Eve celebration will be planned by the city

SUNBURY– Sunbury’s New Year’s Eve celebration will continue. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Kurt Karlovich accepted a request from councilmember Jim Eister for the city to lead Sunbury’s New Year’s Eve celebration planning.

Mayor Karlovich says he’s asking for the public to share their ideas for the event and Eister says there are a few different ideas in the work’s to include the children’s programming earlier in the evening and possibly holding the event at Cameron Park.

The announcement was read at the January 28th city council meeting that Sunbury Revitalization, Inc. would not continue the annual celebration, as it did not align completely with their mission.