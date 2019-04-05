Sunbury native awarded prestigious Fulbright award

SELINSGROVE – A Susquehanna University student and Sunbury native has been awarded a prestigious Fulbright scholarship. The university says Larry Herrold, a senior history and religious studies major, was given the Fulbright U.S. Student Program award from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Herrold will be pursuing his master’s degree at the University of Kent in Canterbury, United Kingdom. There he will research the archives of Jeffery Amherst, First Baron Amherst, who was the commander-in-chief of British Army during the American Revolution.

Herrold’s research is a continuation of his senior capstone project. It examined the ways Loyalists to the British Crown were treated during the war. Through his research, Herrold hopes to illuminate ways government-created refugee populations are managed by other nations.