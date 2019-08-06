Sunbury National Night Out is tonight

SUNBURY – Another chance to have fun with and meet Valley law enforcement and first responders is tonight. Sunbury’s National Night Out is tonight from 5-8 p.m. at Cameron Park in Sunbury.

The event is being co-hosted by Sunbury Police and the mayor’s office. All Sunbury police officers will be in attendance to greet residents. The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office and some volunteer firefighters will be in attendance as well.

Community agencies will also have tents with information and activities. There will also be games, a free raffle, food vendors, including limited free hot dogs, and live music until 9 p.m.