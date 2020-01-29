Sunbury Municipal Authority receiving $2.5 million in loans for upgrades

HARRISBURG – The Sunbury Municipal Authority is receiving big money in loans from Governor Tom Wolf toward two system improvements. In a release, the governor announced Wednesday the authority is receiving $2.5 million.

The governor says the authority is receiving a $1.55 million loan to make capital improvements to an existing water filtration plant. They say the project will improve the efficiency of the overall water treatment system and address public health concerns created by malfunctioning equipment.

The governor also announced a $950,000 loan to the authority to repurpose existing wastewater holding tanks into equalization basins. That will add additional storage capacity of 750,000 gallons that will help reduce the amount of combined overflows and the amount of untreated sewer overflow into Little Shamokin Creek.

Overall, the governor says Pennsylvania is investing $119 million for 18 drinking water, wastewater, and non-point source projects across 15 counties through the PENNVEST (PA Infrastructure Investment Authority).