Sunbury man’s quest to prove his innocence

SUNBURY— A Valley man who was convicted in a homicide case wants to clear his name. Thursday, there was no decision made in the Scott Schaeffer exoneration hearing in Northumberland County Court.

According to the Daily Item, a judge said Schaeffer must file a specific list of items he wants to be tested for DNA before proceeding with a possible exoneration. The DNA is tied to the Rick Wolfe homicide case from 1986, Shaeffer had been convicted in the case, and even pleaded guilty to related lesser charges, but has said all along–he was involved and is innocent.

Starting in 1989 Schaeffer along with Billy Hendricks, started serving 17 years in prison for the Wolfe murder, both received life sentences at that time. In 2007 both Schaeffer and Hendricks were given new trails when evidence emerged that both men were not at the murder scene. Both plead no contest to lesser charges and were freed.