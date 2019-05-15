Sunbury man wanted after assaulting two women

MONROE TWP – A Sunbury man is wanted by state troopers after they say he assaulted two women. Selinsgrove state police tell us 40-year-old Christopher Hare has a current warrant out for his arrest. Troopers tell us the incident occurred early Sunday morning just after 2:30 a.m. at a home along Park Road in Monroe Township, Snyder County.

Troopers say Hare entered the home and assaulted two women, troopers say he strangled one of the women. Hare fled the scene prior to troopers’ arrival. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Charges have been filed in district court. Anyone with Hare’s whereabouts is asked to contact Selinsgrove troopers at 570-374-8145.