SUNBURY—A Sunbury man is facing charges after an alleged incident Thursday night. According to the Daily Item, 23-year-old Sean Gay is facing assault and unlawful restraint charges after police say he threw a woman down and struck her during an altercation at a home on Eighth Street. Police said they responded to a call from the 911 Center who said they had received a call from the woman but she hung up. Gay is now awaiting arraignment in by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.