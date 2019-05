SUNBURY – A Sunbury man died from injuries suffered in a fight in the city last week. According to The Daily Item, Sunbury Officer in Charge Brad Hare says Brian Cox died from his injuries Thursday. Hare tells The Daily Item there will be further charges pending against 36-year-old Jay Boyer of Middleburg.

The incident took place last Sunday along South Third Street. During the incident, Boyer struck Cox in the face and head, and Cox was found unresponsive on the ground. Boyer remains jailed.