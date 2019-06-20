Sunbury man dies after vehicle accident involving deer

LOGANTON – A Sunbury man is dead after a two-vehicle accident that also involved a deer in Clinton County. Lamar state police say 26-year-old Cristian De Los Santos of Sunbury died as a result of the accident. Lamar troopers say the accident occurred just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning along Route 880 in the Loganton area.

Troopers say one vehicle was traveling east on Route 880 when a deer ran onto the roadway, causing that vehicle to strike the deer. The deer was then thrown into the path of another vehicle with De Los Santos as the front seat passenger. The deer then hit the hood of that vehicle, and went into the vehicle, striking De Los Santos.

De Los Santos died as a result of the incident. No one else was injured in the incident. Troopers say everyone involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.