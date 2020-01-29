Sunbury man charged with filing false reports and harassment

SUNBURY – State police say a Sunbury man is accused of filing false reports with Northumberland County Children and Youth Services. 45-year-old Michael Reinard is accused of contacting Children and Youth to tell them a 41-year-old Sunbury man was threatening his children.

Reinard added that the man threatened that the children would suffer injuries like a previous incident that occurred in Northumberland County. An investigation revealed that the report from Reinard was false.

Reinard was charged with tampering with public records or information, obstructing administration of law enforcement or other government function and harassment. The report took place on December 20, 2019 in Upper Augusta Township.