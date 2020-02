SHAMOKIN DAM – Selinsgrove State Troopers are charging a Sunbury man with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a traffic stop. Police say they observed a vehicle code operation and false identification was provided by 25-year-old Kenneth Heileg when he was pulled over. Kenneth displayed signs of impairment when a field sobriety test was done.

A vehicle search also revealed controlled substances to be within the vehicle. Charges were then filed through the district court.