DA: Sunbury man charged after lying about US Marine service

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man has been charged after lying about serving in the Marines to get treatment. Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz tells us 37-year-old Keith Wilkes signed and submitted a treatment court document in October of 2018. Signing that document indicated he served in the Marines from 2000 to 2006. He also told court officials during a pre-sentence investigation in December 2018 that he served during that time in Iraq and Japan.

The DA says Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator Kim Sapolis then allegedly discovered Wilkes did not serve in the military. Then this month, Wilkes mailed a letter to Sapolis, confirming he never served. Wilkes was charged with one misdemeanor count of unsworn falsification to authorities. That charged was filed in district court.