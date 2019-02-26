Sunbury man charged after assaulting police officer

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man is jailed after assaulting a city police officer Monday night. Sunbury Officer in Charge Brad Hare tells us the incident occurred late Monday night outside the Sunoco gas station on Fourth Street. Hare says Officer Earl Johnson noticed Paul Byers of Sunbury on a bicycle, but acting suspiciously as he headed into the gas station. When Johnson stopped the man, Byers assaulted Johnson. Hare says Byers did have a knife on his person, but did not use it during the incident. Hare says Byers was found to be in possession of synthetic marijuana as well.

Hare says both Officer Johnson and Byers were taken to UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury for treatment of minor injuries. Officer Johnson is back returned to work Tuesday, according to Hare. He says Byers was taken to Northumberland County Jail and has been charged. Byers is being arraigned today by Magistrate Mike Toomey.