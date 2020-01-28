Sunbury man charged after assaulting paramedic

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man has been charged after city police say he assaulted a paramedic while being treated. According to court papers, 23-year-old Keith Elliott was arrested after striking a paramedic multiple times in the abdomen after he was loaded into an ambulance. He also tried to pour blood onto the paramedic when he ripped out an IV. Court papers say he was so out of control he needed to be medically sedated.

First responders were called to his aid just after 12:30 a.m. Monday. It was in the area of Fourth Street in Sunbury after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. Court papers say according to police, Elliott smelled of alcohol.

Elliott faces two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Mike Toomey and sent to Northumberland County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 4.