Sunbury man arrested on drug trafficking and weapons offenses

SHAMOKIN DAM— A Sunbury man has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and he is facing a weapons offense charge after he was found with brass knuckles. Shamokin Dam police Friday charged 34-year-old Joshua Schleig; he was picked up earlier in the week on a parole violation.

Schleig is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of an offensive weapon, instrument of crime with intent, and possession of controlled counterfeited drug and other charges.

Police say the additional people involved will be charged as the investigation is completed.