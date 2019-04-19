Sunbury man accused of sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man is facing felony sexual assault charges after police say he had sex with a 15-year-old girl. The Daily Item reports 27-year-old Tyler Hendricks had communicated with the girl through social media, in which the two exchanged nude photos. The teen then told Sunbury Police Hendricks eventually asked to have sexual intercourse with her. The Daily Item says Hendricks eventually brought the girl into his home and had sex. This after the girl was hesitant to do so.

The paper says the girl was interviewed by the Geisinger Child Advocacy Center and her story was found to be truthful. Hendricks was arrested Thursday night. He was sent to Northumberland County Prison until he is arraigned by Magistrate Mike Toomey on felony sexual assault charges.