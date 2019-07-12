Sunbury looking into pool repairs

SUNBURY- The city of Sunbury is looking to repair its community pool. City Administrator Jody Ocker tells WKOK the city has contacted a commercial pools expert from a Millersburg company to assess what needs to be done.

Ocker says she will be able to look for grants pool repairs when they know the extent of work needed. She hopes the city will not have to use money from the general fund, “It will depend on the grants and how much we can get. I don’t know if the city will have to take out of its general fund. I would hope that we wouldn’t have to. But it’s definitely something that needs to be done. We’re hoping that we can get this on track to have the work done in the spring and be ready to open, but there may be another year where we have to kind of get through with patching.”

Ocker says she has already started looking into local foundations for support for this project, but says the details have to be worked out.