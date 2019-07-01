Sunbury looking for more full-time police officers

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury wants to continue adding more full-time officers to its police force. Mayor Kurt Karlovich tells us the city is accepting more applications for full-time police officers. The deadline for submission is July 30 at 4 p.m.

The cover letter, application and job description is available on the city’s website, www.sunburypa.org, and click on the yellow employment tab. Testing for the positions will take place August 3. Karlovich also tells us the city is continuing to accept applications for Police Chief as well. We have the full job opening posted below.

Police Officer Employment

City of Sunbury, Northumberland County is accepting applications for the position of Full-Time Police Officer. Deadline for submission is July 30, 2019 at 4:00 PM. Applicant must have valid PA driver’s license and be Act 120 Certified. Excellent health and pension benefit package. 2019 salary $42,515-$65,533. Specific job qualifications and application are available at www.sunburypa.org or email [email protected] EOE