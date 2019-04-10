Sunbury is doing the finishing touches on the Chestnut Street Project

SUNBURY – Work will continue on Chestnut Street in Sunbury. Monday night, Councilman James Eister told WKOK that there are still some parts of the project to be completed between 3rd Street and 10th Street on Chestnut Street.

The work includes the installation of new lights, which Eister says have been back ordered, as well as other items, “There’s some manhole covers that have to be raised up because they’re too low, a catch basin or two, and some shut off valves for the gas and water.”

Councilman Eister says there will be some minor traffic inconveniences. He hopes the work will begin next week and will be completed by the end of the month, weather permitting.