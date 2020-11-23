Sunbury Ice Rink Closing Because of COVID Pandemic

SUNBURY – Starting today (Monday, 11/23/20), there will be no ice skating at Sunbury Ice Rink for two weeks as the pandemic worsens around the area.

On its Facebook page, the ice rink says it will close for at least two weeks starting today. The ice rink says the decision was not made lightly, but local healthcare leaders have made it clear medical resources are stressed. The rink also noted that many valley school districts making the move to all virtual learning.

The rink says it will reassess local conditions by December 4 to consider reopening and if any adjustments need to be made to its operation plan.