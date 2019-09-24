Sunbury hires new police officer, now eight officers on force

SUNBURY— The Sunbury police force continues to grow in number. At Monday night’s city council meeting, the council hired Officer Terry Ketchem, bringing the total number of officers to eight.

Officer in Charge Brad Hare tells WKOK that Officer Ketchem is a veteran police officer from Coal Township where he served for a little over 12 years, “He brings a wealth of knowledge and history with policing. He’s a DUI coordinator for Northumberland County, so that brings a nice attribute to the department which we’re really happy for. But he’s more than welcome to come here and we’re glad to have him.” Officer Hare said.

Officer Ketchem will start as a full time officer October 7th. He has been hired at a salary of $53,000.