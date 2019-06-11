Sunbury hires new part-time police officer

SUNBURY– The city of Sunbury continues to expand its police force. At Monday night’s city council meeting, council hired Aaron Doyle, who will serve as a part-time officer.

Mayor Kurt Karlovich tells WKOK the city plans to hire additional officers, and briefly referred to the city’s pay rate, “For our part-time police officers…I have realized that we do pay the highest for part-time police officers in the area.”

Officer Doyle has previously served with the Montoursville and Middleburg police departments. He is also currently employed as an EMT for Evangelical Community Hospital.

He told us about his decision to work for Sunbury P-D, “I had an opportunity to get re-hired here in Sunbury, and since its an up-and-coming department, I decided to hire on and do a career realignment.”

Pay rate, $22 per hour. Mayor Karlovich also says another police officer will be hired later this year.