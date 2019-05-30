Sunbury gets state grant for traffic signal improvements

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury has been awarded big state grant money to improve traffic signals at a major intersection. PennDOT says Sunbury has been awarded a $317,000 grant to improve traffic signals at the intersection of Fourth and Reagan Streets.

A new mast arm will be installed, along with ADA compliant curb cuts and sidewalk, new vehicle detection and pedestrian signals with push buttons. The funds were made available through PennDOT’s Automated Red Light Enforcement program.

PennDOT’s information came from a news release from State Senator John Gordner (R-27, Berwick) and State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury).