Sunbury gearing up for New Year’s Eve celebration

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury is gearing for a big party tomorrow and they are hopeful many people in The Valley will be part of it. The city is hosting its New Year’s Eve Celebration Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in Cameron Park. There will be a live DJ and band performance from the Attinger Brothers, plus a live broadcast of the New Year’s Eve Celebration in New York City.

At midnight, the giant Edison Light bulb will drop, which was recently updated by some Valley students, “So Triangle Tech school, right outside Sunbury, their students put together our giant Edison Light Bulb that we’re going to be lighting up. They updated it for us and made sure everything is running correct.”

That’s Mayor Kurt Karlovich, who says the city is also waiving its open container ordinance throughout the city during the celebration period.

The city is also hosting a kids’ celebration from 5-9 p.m. at the Sunbury Ice Rink, which will include a special celebration at 9 p.m., along with a night of food and ice skating. The city has lots more info posted on Sunbury’s Facebook page.