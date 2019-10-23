Sunbury Foundation Awards more grants

SUNBURY – More than $162,000 was awarded to 16 local nonprofits Tuesday, thanks to grants given out by the Sunbury Area Community Foundation. In a release, the organization announced the grants were presented during a celebratory luncheon Tuesday. SACF also announced individual and family charitable funds were distributed with Birthright, A Community Clinic, and more than a dozen other organizations receive funding.
The foundation said it focused their funding decisions on programs targeting children’s health, community health and wellness, and early childhood. It also focused on issues regarding the working poor and coronary care.
You can read a list of the award recipients below.
- A Community Clinic, Inc. – Ending Weekend Hunger, $18,000
- A Community Clinic, Inc. – Core Support, $53,000
- Birthright of Sunbury, Inc. – Family Assistance for Crib Mattresses, $1,200
- Birthright of Sunbury, Inc. – Family Assistance for Diapers and Infant Formula, $6,000
- Birthright of Sunbury, Inc. – Organization Support, $1,500
- Buffalo Valley Regional Training Center – Youth Club Equipment Fund, $1,500
- Central Susquehanna Community Foundation – Youth in Philanthropy Program Support 2020,
$2,150
- Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc. – 2019/2020 Prevention of Blindness Programs for Young
Children and Adults, $13,000
- Degenstein Community Library – Early Childhood Program: Wee Move, $5,000
- Girls on the Run of the Greater Susquehanna Valley – Organization Support, $500
- Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA – Children’s Programs Financial Assistance, $7,000
- Hand Up Foundation – Organization Support, $500
- Kiwanis Club of Sunbury – Playground Repairs, $1,000
- Regional Engagement Center – After School Support, $1,000
- Setebaid Services, Inc. – Camp Setebaid and The HDYC 2020 Camperships, $5,900
- Spreading Antlers Children’s Foundation – Swim Program, $16,000
- Sunbury’s Revitalization, Inc. – Albright Center, $1,500
- Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic – Project Oral Health Care for the Under-insured and
Uninsured, $20,000
- The ReFuge – Vehicle Purchase for Group Transportation, $7,500