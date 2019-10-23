Sunbury Foundation Awards more grants

SUNBURY – More than $162,000 was awarded to 16 local nonprofits Tuesday, thanks to grants given out by the Sunbury Area Community Foundation. In a release, the organization announced the grants were presented during a celebratory luncheon Tuesday. SACF also announced individual and family charitable funds were distributed with Birthright, A Community Clinic, and more than a dozen other organizations receive funding.

The foundation said it focused their funding decisions on programs targeting children’s health, community health and wellness, and early childhood. It also focused on issues regarding the working poor and coronary care.

You can read a list of the award recipients below.

A Community Clinic, Inc. – Ending Weekend Hunger, $18,000

A Community Clinic, Inc. – Core Support, $53,000

Birthright of Sunbury, Inc. – Family Assistance for Crib Mattresses, $1,200

Birthright of Sunbury, Inc. – Family Assistance for Diapers and Infant Formula, $6,000

Birthright of Sunbury, Inc. – Organization Support, $1,500

Buffalo Valley Regional Training Center – Youth Club Equipment Fund, $1,500

Central Susquehanna Community Foundation – Youth in Philanthropy Program Support 2020,

$2,150

Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc. – 2019/2020 Prevention of Blindness Programs for Young

Children and Adults, $13,000

Degenstein Community Library – Early Childhood Program: Wee Move, $5,000

Girls on the Run of the Greater Susquehanna Valley – Organization Support, $500

Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA – Children’s Programs Financial Assistance, $7,000

Hand Up Foundation – Organization Support, $500

Kiwanis Club of Sunbury – Playground Repairs, $1,000

Regional Engagement Center – After School Support, $1,000

Setebaid Services, Inc. – Camp Setebaid and The HDYC 2020 Camperships, $5,900

Spreading Antlers Children’s Foundation – Swim Program, $16,000

Sunbury’s Revitalization, Inc. – Albright Center, $1,500

Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic – Project Oral Health Care for the Under-insured and

Uninsured, $20,000