Sunbury Council presented with options for new police building

SUNBURY – The search continues for a new home for the Sunbury Police Department. At a special session of the city council Thursday night, City Administrator Jody Ocker presented the council with a police building committee report.

Three building locations were presented in the report as options for the council’s consideration. They include single-story properties at 300 Market Street and 337 Arch Street, and a two-story property at 441 Chestnut Street. But Ocker says the option to construct a brand new building for the police department is not yet off the table, “Council may want to pursue a new building, in which case we’d have to look at how we can get that funded.”

The next step for council is to decide if they want to pursue one of the presented properties. Included in the report was a listing of the shortfalls with the current police building, the former M & T Bank building at 440 Market Street. The report states the current facility has many deficiencies. Officer-in-Charge Brad Hare says the current building is no longer suitable for the department’s needs, “The building now isn’t really conducive to what we do now. It’s landlocked, the way the structure of the building is. There’s really no rear access to the building, and parking is an issue.”

The city also says it plans to hire up to 12 officers for the department in the years ahead.