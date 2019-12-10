Sunbury Council: Officer hired, no tax increase budget passed

Part-time officer hired, budget without increased passed at Sunbury City Council

SUNBURY – A productive night at Monday’s Sunbury City Council Meeting, which includes good news for city property taxpayers.

First, Mayor Kurt Karlovich tells us council’s $4.5 million budget was passed without a tax increase. The city was able to pass this year’s tax-free budget as it keeps adding its police force.

Also at last night’s meeting, Karlovich says the city also hired another part-time officer Marcos Duarte. Duarte was hired at $20 an hour and will start in January. That brings Sunbury’s police force to 10 officers total – eight full time, and two part time.

Finally, council also said goodbye to council member Beth Kremer, who served her last meeting of her tenure. She chose not to run for re-election after serving on council the 13 years and as City Treasurer for 11 years.