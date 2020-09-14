Sunbury Council supports letting Shikellamy allow 500 football fans

SUNBURY — It was a unanimous vote at Monday evening’s Sunbury City Council meeting in favor of a letter of support allowing up to 500 people at outdoor gatherings. That means Shikellamy High School football parents and others will be allowed in the stands this fall.

Sunbury Councilman Josh Brosious says he’s not surprised by the councils’ support of the school districts decision and hopes this will have a positive effect on the community, “I’m glad that the Council did support this decision and I know the parents, spectators, and whoever may attend these events will be grateful for that support from the city.”

The approved letter of support goes against the PIAA’s email to its districts urging them to follow Governor Tom Wolf’s recommendation of no more than 250 people at outdoor sporting events.

Councilman Chris Reis says he’s confident the school district will adopt all precautionary measures necessary in order to keep spectators safe, “At the end of the day, the school district has put in really good plans on how to implement day-to-day school, so I’m doubting they’ll let that all go to waste by allowing people into the stadium without certain measures.”

Councilman Jim Eister says who will gain access as one of the 500 attendees at the events will be entirely up to school district.

Councilman Brosious wants to remind the public at the end of the day it’s their choice to come to these events and abide by social distancing precautions. He says so long as you have your mask, there’s no reason students can’t make memories with their loved ones, “I remember I was a high school athlete and we still talk about the different events that have happened. I know they’re happy they can at least have their relatives in the stands to create those memories that will last a lifetime.”

More information about this will hopefully be available on the City Councils website along with the letter of support, before this Friday’s football game against Jersey Shore.