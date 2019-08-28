Sunbury considering Strategic Management Planning Program

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury may participate in a three year state program that provides financial advice. The Strategic Management Planning Program offered by the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services is being considered. City Administrator Jody Ocker tells WKOK the program’s purpose is to help improve the financial outlook of cities.

“It is a program offered by DCED, the Department of Community and Economic Development, by the state, to give communities the opportunity to evaluate their current financial status and projected financial status over the next three to five years, and then put plans in place to improve their financial outlook,” she said.

Ocker also tells WKOK that participation in this program could help with the implementation of a comprehensive plan for the city, as well as the access to follow on grants. The cost of the initial assessment is approximately $100,000, at a 70/30 split with 70 percent being paid by the state.

The city is expected to vote on whether or not to apply to participate in this program at the next city council meeting on September 9th.