UPDATE: Sunbury looking into how to allow parents into sporting events- ordinance not possible

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury is looking into a way to show its support of allowing up to 500 people at Shikellamy high school football games this fall. This would allow parents to attend games while still maintaining social distancing.

City Councilman Jim Eister says he and council members Ric Reichner and Josh Brosious were interested in having the city create an ordinance to allow 500 people at outdoor events in the city. Councilman Chris Reis says creating such an ordiance is not possible, but council can still discuss ways to support the Shikellamy School District to allow parents into football games. Reis says that could come in the form of a letter of support, but the district still has the final say.

Eister says Governor Tom Wolf has set limits on outdoor activities at 250 people, but Eister says the governor hasn’t been looking at the big picture of the overall size of the stadium.

City officials say the earliest the idea can be discussed is at the September 14 meeting.

Shikellamy Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says Shikellamy Stadium, where the football team plays its homes games, can hold up to a little over 6,000 people – that’s over 3,100 on the home side and a little over 2,000 on the away side. Eister says allowing 500 people would allow parents to come and still safely social distance.

It’s unknown if these efforts would give enough time to allow 500 people for Shikellamy’s first home game September 18 against Jersey Shore.