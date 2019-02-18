Sunbury City Council to have future meetings on the road

SUNBURY – Future Sunbury City Council meetings will soon have meetings at other locations around the city, a tradition being brought back from a former mayor. Mayor Kurt Karlovich tells us city council will begin choosing other locations to host its bi-weekly meetings. That starts with council’s next meeting Monday, February 25 at the Shikellamy High School auditorium.

Karlovich says he discovered the idea was first done by a former mayor, the late Jesse Woodring. Karlovich says it’s a good idea and it can help showcase what the city has to offer.

At the February 25 meeting, the mayor says the Shikellamy Marching band will perform and will then be given a proclamation from for winning its recent state title. Another council meeting will be held inside the Shikellamy auditorium March 25. That night the Shikellamy High School Theatre Department will perform and also receive a proclamation from the mayor for its recent state championship.