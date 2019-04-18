Sunbury City Cemetery records now available digitally

SUNBURY – It is a lot easier for people interested in genealogy to get information about people buried at the Sunbury City Cemetery along Spruce Street. Interested people can now see online, documents related to people buried at the cemetery.

Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich tells WKOK the city has been receiving numerous requests from the public for documents for review and research. Now, the original documents can be found scanned and linked via yellow tabs on the city’s website. There’s also a yellow tab link with a list of names and burial lot numbers.

Karlovich says historically, people have come to the city office to view the original cemetery documents, but he says over time, the documents have been damaged and there are some missing pages.

To protect the integrity of the originals, the city decided to make them available online. Karlovich says the documents contain dates of death, and some have the cause of death and who was the undertaker. The city cemetery is located on Spruce Street between Third and Fourth Streets. More information at Sunburypa.org, and we have a direct link posted below.

http://www.sunburypa.org/sunbury-city-cemetery.html