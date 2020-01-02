Sunbury City Administrator Jodi Ocker talks 2020 strategic plans

SUNBURY – A year in, Sunbury’s new administrator says she has several strategies to help ring an even better 2020. Jody Ocker, who is a retired colonel in the US Army, returned to Sunbury after retiring from the military.

Ocker recently joined WKOK’s sunrise program to talk about a new Comprehensive Strategic Plan Program, “We all get together and talk about what we are doing and in that way, and we took a look at the plan. Say, ‘What are we already doing?’, and that communication someone on one side of the table goes, ‘Oh, you are doing that, well this is how I can contribute to that.’ Then they start networking so we can more momentum going to get progress. So we are rolling together towards the same goal.”

She said she and others are targeting areas that will improve the city’s economy and quality of life,

“We found those things kind of grouped naturally into three focused areas. One is workforce and educational opportunities, another is economic development, and another is community and diversity. So there are a lot of things that have to happen at the same time. You can’t just focus on one thing or another.”

