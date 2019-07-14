Sunbury celebration wraps up with Soap Box Derby SCHEDULE HERE

SUNBURY- Sunbury Celebration wraps up today with the 17th annual Soap Box Derby. The race begins at 11:00 at 10th and Market Streets in Sunbury. All racers receive a medallion and a free t-shirt, sponsored by Glen Raven, Custom Fabrics, LLC.

At the end of the race there will be a Trophy presentation for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each age group. Trophies and medallions are sponsored by Murray Motors Chevrolet and Roger’s Trophies.

Sunbury Eagles #503/Riders will be selling food at the corner of 10th and Market Streets.

Event: Seventeenth Annual Soapbox Derby (Rain Date July 22, 2018)

Boys and Girls ages 8-12 with a weight limit of 125lbs.

Soapbox cars will be provided by area businesses and individuals.

Location: Market & Tenth Streets, Sunbury

Soapbox Registration forms available at Mayor’s Office

(Monday thru Friday 9:00- 4:00 pm)

9:00am – 10:30am All racers must sign & weigh in no later than 10:30 am. Racers are

encourage to pre-register. Registrations accepted on race day from 9:00-10:30am 10:30am – 11:00am Finalize Racing Brackets.

11:00am – ?????? Start of Race.

11:30am – ?????? Shikellamy Softball Coach, Eric Long (Race Announcer) & JROTC (pit crew)

End of Race Trophy presentation for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place in each age group. Trophies and

Tulpehocken Spring Water Co. will provide all racers with water.

