Sunbury celebration wraps up with Soap Box Derby SCHEDULE HERE

SUNBURY- Sunbury Celebration wraps up today with the 17th annual Soap Box Derby. The race begins at 11:00 at 10th and Market Streets in Sunbury. All racers receive a medallion and a free t-shirt, sponsored by Glen Raven, Custom Fabrics, LLC.
At the end of the race there will be a Trophy presentation for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each age group. Trophies and medallions are sponsored by Murray Motors Chevrolet and Roger’s Trophies.
Sunbury Eagles #503/Riders will be selling food at the corner of 10th and Market Streets.
Event: Seventeenth Annual Soapbox Derby (Rain Date July 22, 2018)
Boys and Girls ages 8-12 with a weight limit of 125lbs.
Soapbox cars will be provided by area businesses and individuals.
Location: Market & Tenth Streets, Sunbury
Soapbox Registration forms available at Mayor’s Office
(Monday thru Friday 9:00- 4:00 pm)
9:00am – 10:30am All racers must sign & weigh in no later than 10:30 am. Racers are
encourage to pre-register. Registrations accepted on race day from 9:00-10:30am 10:30am – 11:00am Finalize Racing Brackets.
11:00am – ?????? Start of Race. All racers receive medallion and free t-shirt sponsored by
Glen Raven, Custom Fabrics, LLC.
11:30am – ?????? Shikellamy Softball Coach, Eric Long (Race Announcer) & JROTC (pit crew)
End of Race Trophy presentation for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place in each age group. Trophies and
medallions sponsored by Murray Motors Chevrolet and Roger’s Trophies.
Tulpehocken Spring Water Co. will provide all racers with water.
