Sunbury celebration wraps up with Soap Box Derby SCHEDULE HERE

WKOK Staff | July 14, 2019 |

 

SUNBURY- Sunbury Celebration wraps up today with the 17th annual Soap Box Derby. The race begins at 11:00 at 10th and Market Streets in Sunbury. All racers receive a medallion and a free t-shirt, sponsored by Glen Raven, Custom Fabrics, LLC.

 

At the end of the race there will be a Trophy presentation for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each age group. Trophies and medallions are sponsored by Murray Motors Chevrolet and Roger’s Trophies.

 

Sunbury Eagles #503/Riders will be selling food at the corner of 10th and Market Streets.

 

 

Event:                    Seventeenth Annual Soapbox Derby (Rain Date July 22, 2018)

Boys and Girls ages 8-12 with a weight limit of 125lbs.

Soapbox cars will be provided by area businesses and individuals.

Location:               Market & Tenth Streets, Sunbury

Soapbox Registration forms available at Mayor’s Office

(Monday thru Friday 9:00- 4:00 pm)

9:00am – 10:30am     All racers must sign & weigh in no later than 10:30 am.  Racers are

encourage to pre-register.  Registrations accepted on race day from 9:00-10:30am 10:30am – 11:00am    Finalize Racing Brackets.

11:00am – ??????       Start of Race.  All racers receive medallion and free t-shirt sponsored by

Glen Raven, Custom Fabrics, LLC.

11:30am – ??????               Shikellamy Softball Coach, Eric Long (Race Announcer) & JROTC (pit crew)

End of Race          Trophy presentation for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place in each age group.  Trophies and

medallions sponsored by Murray Motors Chevrolet and Roger’s Trophies.

Tulpehocken Spring Water Co. will provide all racers with water.

Sunbury Eagles #503/Riders will be selling food at the corner of 10th & Market Sts

 

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff