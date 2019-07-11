Sunbury celebration kicks off this weekend

SUNBURY- The annual Sunbury celebration kicks off this Thursday. The four day event begins with a Family Fun Night at the Oppenheimer playground.

Councilman James Eister tells WKOK about some of the other events, “Friday evening we have the Splash Hop at the swimming pool. Saturday, of course, we have activities all day long, with ball games, and the vendors and so forth, and then we have the fireworks Saturday evening. And then Sunday is the Soap Box Derby race.”

Councilman Eister says Market Street hill will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Sunday for the derby. He also says Fourth Street will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. More information about these events is available at sunburypa.org.