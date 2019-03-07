Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation personalities read to kids at GC Hartman Elem.

CATAWISSA – It’s ‘Read Across America’ week, and some Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation on-air personalities showed off their reading skills to students in the Valley. Fourth grade students at GC Hartman Elementary School heard Dr. Seuss stories from four radio voices you hear on WKOK and its sister stations.

WKOK Program Director Mark Lawerence first read “Wacky Wednesday” to students in Mrs. Gratti’s class and Mrs. Harder’s class.

WKOK News Director and 94KX morning anchor Matt Catrillo read to Miss Dry’s class.

Tom and Lura from 94KX read to Mrs. Diehl’s class, and Kyle Alexander from 94KX read to Mrs. Hockenbroch’s class.