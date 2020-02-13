Sunbury balloon artist family wins international competition

LOUISVILLE – A Sunbury area balloon artist family has won big on an international stage. In a release, the Weaver family of Sunbury announced it won First Place and the People’s Choice Award in a Stage Competition. It was at the Twist and Shout Balloon Convention in Louisville, Kentucky February 8.

Combining balloon art and theatrical performance, the family wrote and performed a Star Wars tribute show called, ‘The Rise of Air Weaver.’ The show featured outstanding acting as well as technological innovations for the stage.

Stage performers had seven minutes to perform an act involving balloons. This year’s competitors included professional entertainers from Australia, Martinique, Las Vegas, and Canada.