Attorney: Some ex-Wood-Mode employees meet with governor

Sunbury attorney, ex-Woodmode employees w/ Governor

HARRISBURG – It’s only a matter of time before the state government gets more involved into finding out what caused a sudden set of massive layoffs at Woodmode earlier this month. Sunbury Attorney Joel Wiest, along with several ex-Woodmode employees, met with Governor Tom Wolf and other Valley state lawmakers Tuesday in Harrisburg. Wiest says a “three-prong” attack was discussed to assist those affected.

He says the state government is working with the investigative authorities in order to uncover any potential criminal actions, “What we’ve been asking for is simply that the Attorney General and/or the Auditor General come in and investigate the possibility of criminal action. No one knows for sure if anything that’s happened has been intentional or criminal, or anything like that, but we’d at least like it investigated.”

Wiest says the state is also further attempting to force the corporate owners to resolve ongoing problems, including the former employees’ ability to regain personal belongings, “Most of the employees to the best of my knowledge were not allowed to return to their work areas to retrieve any of their personal belongings. I’m hearing things like notebooks, tablets, computer-type things that were left in the building, that are very important to many of these employees, and they have not had the opportunity to get them.”

At the same time, Wiest says the state is still doing everything it can to entice a new, experienced buyer to take over the plant and rehire as many employees as possible. He says potential criminal investigations won’t affect selling the business, “If we sued the corporation itself, I believe that would have a potential negative effect on the ability to market the business. The possibility of a criminal investigation has nothing to do with the corporation itself, a corporation obviously can’t be charged with a criminal act.”

Wiest says the governor has imposed a short time limit for things to be handled by corporate owners before civil proceedings take over.