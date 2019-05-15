Sunbury attorney meeting with Wood-Mode employees Thursday

SUNBURY – A Sunbury attorney is holding a meeting Thursday night for former Wood-Mode employees and their families. Attorney Joel Wiest tells us the meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Shikellamy High School Field House (gymnasium). Wiest says he’ll discuss the legal resources available and more.

Wiest will share more information during an appearance on WKOK’s On The Mark Thursday morning at 9:10 a.m. He’ll also make an appearance on sister station 94KX at 8:55 a.m. with Tom and Lura in the Morning.